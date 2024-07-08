Range Rover pulled from the North Sea at Blyth Beach after becoming stuck while launching a Jet Ski
and live on Freeview channel 276
The car, a Range Rover, became stuck on Sunday, July 7 at around 3pm while attempting to launch the water vehicle, and the tide eventually came high up the sides of the car.
Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team and Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team attended the scene and helped four people to safety.
Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were also dispatched to the incident.
The car was eventually recovered after the tide receded.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm Sunday we received a report that a car had rolled into the sea on Blyth Beach, Northumberland.
“Emergency services attended the scene. Thankfully nobody was inside the vehicle or injured.
“The incident was confirmed as an accident and left in the hands of the coastguard.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.