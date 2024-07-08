Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car has been recovered from the North Sea in Blyth after it became stranded by the tide while launching a Jet Ski.

The car, a Range Rover, became stuck on Sunday, July 7 at around 3pm while attempting to launch the water vehicle, and the tide eventually came high up the sides of the car.

Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team and Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team attended the scene and helped four people to safety.

Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were also dispatched to the incident.

The Range Rover became stranded when the tide came in. (Photo by Vince Race)

The car was eventually recovered after the tide receded.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm Sunday we received a report that a car had rolled into the sea on Blyth Beach, Northumberland.

“Emergency services attended the scene. Thankfully nobody was inside the vehicle or injured.