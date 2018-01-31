Raising money for sensory garden

A Burns night supper and ceilidh in Alnwick’s Northumberland Hall has raised money to build a new sensory garden near to Alnwick Infirmary.

Friday’s sold-out event was organised by Alnwick Garden Town Trust and, with match funding from the Halifax, has raised almost £2,500.

Thanks to those who helped, including Turnbull’s of Alnwick; Proof of the Pudding; and Carlo’s; as well as Lucy Hodgson, Fiona Robson, Catherine Jackson, David Taylor, Lynn Park and Bells of Alnwick for helping set up, serve food and run the bar; Colin Davidson and Richard Sayer for running the auction; Alan Crowe for the toasting of the Haggis and reciting Burns poetry; and The Hedgehog’s Skin Ceilidh Band.

Thanks also to those who donated raffle/auction prizes, such as House and Home; Taste of Northumbria; Caffe Tirreno; White Swan Hotel; Co-op; Carlo’s; Sainsbury’s; Northumbria Pets; Melvyn’s Cafe; Bells of Alnwick; Beauty Box; MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan; Alnwick Garden; Specsavers; Percywood Country Park; and Marilyn & Melrose.