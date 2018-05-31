Rain alert in western areas of Northumberland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in parts of Northumberland tomorrow (Friday).

But the east of the county is predicted to miss the downpours and thunderstorms that will affect much of northern and western parts of the UK during the day.

The warning is in place between 9am and 10pm, with a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office says: "There is also a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."