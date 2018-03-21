Railway launches club for youngsters

The Aln Valley Railway has launched a special club for its younger supporters.

The new group, called The Little Lionhearts, is aimed at children between the ages of three and 15.

A spokesman for the railway said: “Today’s children are the future of the railway and we want to sustain and develop their interest and knowledge of railways by creating a club especially for them.”

On joining the club, each member will be given a goodie bag and they will receive birthday and Christmas cards each year.

There will be a special Little Lionhearts day at the railway and the youngsters will also receive railway updates, news of their favourite engines and details of other special events.

Application forms can be obtained from Lionheart Station, in Alnwick, and the annual membership fee of £25 can be paid by standing order from a bank account. Payments made this way qualify for Gift Aid.