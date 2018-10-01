Railway gala hailed a success

Hoards of people poured in to the Aln Valley Railway’s end-of-season Everything Goes Gala, with visitors coming from as far a field as central Scotland, Yorkshire, Cumbria and even Tasmania.

During last weekend’s event, which was blessed with fine weather, two locomotives – RICHBORO and No 60 – transported passengers from Lionheart Station, in Alnwick, to the level-crossing on the Alnmouth side of Bridge 6.

Meanwhile, the railway’s green Drewry diesel DRAX was attached to a short goods train which shuttled up and down from platform 2 into the headshunt, many of the trains being driven, under supervision, by members of the public taking part in the Driver for a Tenner scheme.

For more details, visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk