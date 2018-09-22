Rail disruption north of Newcastle

LNER rail customers are being advised not to travel between Newcastle and Scotland today.

It is due to significant damage to overhead electrical wires between Carlisle and Motherwell/Edinburgh.

Engineering works were already planned between Newcastle and Edinburgh, with bus replacement services in operation.

Customers with tickets valid for travel today, will be able to use their ticket(s) to travel on any LNER service tomorrow, Sunday 23rd September.

A Twitter post by LNER said: 'We are working closely with Network Rail to fix the damage and to get our train service back to normal. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused you.'

Customers are being advised to check before travelling.