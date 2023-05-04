Air Recruit Shay Williamson was awarded the Halton Aircraft Apprentice Trophy during the passing out parade after ten weeks of basic recruit training at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire.

The trophy, presented by Group Captain D A C Melmoth, is for the highest overall standard in drill and deportment.

Shay was previously a member of 2522 (Bedlington) Squadron Air Cadets for over 4 years, where he gained his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award, St. John’s First Aid Certificate, the rank of Flight Sergeant, as well has having several air experience flights at RAF Leeming.

AR Williamson receiving his award.

Shay left St Benet Biscop’s high school after achieving an excellent set of GCSE results and started an aircraft maintenance course at Newcastle Airport College whilst he progressed through the joining process for Royal Air Force.