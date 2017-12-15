RAF hosts festive fun for the community – young and old

RAF Boulmer welcomed members of the local community at three Christmas parties.
Children from Barndale House School in Alnwick and from Longhoughton Cof E Primary were treated to a disco, party games, party food and show from children’s entertainer Magic Mickey – and Father Christmas made a special visit, to the delight of the youngsters.
The Station Commander, Gp Capt Rich Jacob, also welcomed senior citizens from the villages of Boulmer, Howick and Longhoughton to a Christmas party in the Officers’ Mess.
They were all treated to a three-course meal, provided by head chef, Flight Sergeant Phillip Rowell.
The event was finished with a game of Bingo and a fantastic turn from singer, Ritchie Newbigin.
RAF Boulmer plays a vital and active part in the local community and it is a key component of the RAF Battlespace Management Force. It is also home to the Air Surveillance and Control System.