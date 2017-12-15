RAF hosts festive fun for the community – young and old

RAF Boulmer welcomed members of the local community at three Christmas parties.

Children from Barndale House School in Alnwick and from Longhoughton Cof E Primary were treated to a disco, party games, party food and show from children’s entertainer Magic Mickey – and Father Christmas made a special visit, to the delight of the youngsters.

Magic Mickey entertaining the youngsters during the party.

The Station Commander, Gp Capt Rich Jacob, also welcomed senior citizens from the villages of Boulmer, Howick and Longhoughton to a Christmas party in the Officers’ Mess.

They were all treated to a three-course meal, provided by head chef, Flight Sergeant Phillip Rowell.

The event was finished with a game of Bingo and a fantastic turn from singer, Ritchie Newbigin.

RAF Boulmer plays a vital and active part in the local community and it is a key component of the RAF Battlespace Management Force. It is also home to the Air Surveillance and Control System.