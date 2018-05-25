RAF baton comes to the county as part of anniversary

A nationwide relay celebrating 100 years of the RAF will be arriving in Northumberland next week.

The specially-designed baton is being carried around the UK and abroad by volunteers, who all have a connection to the RAF.

Over a period of 100 days, it will visit 100 sites associated with the RAF.

On Bank Holiday Monday, RAF Boulmer and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team will transport the baton from the RAF Cheviot Memorial and across the Cheviot Hills.

After reaching the top of Cheviot, the team will head towards Windy Gyle and spend the night on top of Border Ridge before finishing the walk at Barrow Burn.

On Tuesday, the walking team will head to Rothbury House for breakfast. The team will chat with staff and residents before the baton is handed over to the runners for the next leg later that day.

Personnel from RAF Boulmer and RRH Brizlee Wood will run with the baton from Rothbury House via the radar at Brizlee Wood, through Alnwick and finishing at RAF Boulmer.

Sections on the station will then compete in a beach volleyball competition on Boulmer beach.

On Wednesday, military and civilian staff will ride horses with the baton around Shilbottle from Townsfoot Stables. Later that day, personnel from RAF Boulmer and RAF Spadeadam will cycle the baton from Spadeadam, in Cumbria, to Blakelaw Park in Newcastle.

On Sunday, Rothbury House is holding its Tea on the Terrace fund-raiser, from 2pm to 4.30pm. Entry £2, all welcome.

On the same day, cadets will be holding events in the Haugh field and plan to march to Rothbury House early afternoon.

Also, a human layout of RAF100 will be taking place in Rothbury on Sunday. The image will be shot via drone by ex RAF helicopter pilot Nigel King, of Quest UAV. Nigel will also be taking an aerial video of the Northumberland Salute march. The videos will be transmitted live to YouTube.

To be part of the human layout, wear red, and meet at 2.45pm at Rothbury Haugh, near the car park.