Radiology boost for patients in the North

A new facility for radiologists is set to boost the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients across the North East and North Cumbria.

Based at the Northern Radiology Academy at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, the training suite ensures higher quality training for doctors in training and other healthcare professionals.

Although doctors in training care for patients too, this allows better training for them to become consultant radiologists.

The suite will also support training for sonographers, all helping patients undergoing checks for cancer and those who require ultrasound scans.

Opened last week the training suite is funded by the Northern Cancer Alliance and Health Education England – a partnership that secured National Cancer Transformation funding from NHS England to improve radiology training in the region.