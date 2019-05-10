QUIZ: Raising funds for food bank

Alnwick Lions Club will be holding its Charity Quiz Shield 2019, sponsored once again by Specsavers Alnwick.

This year’s chosen charity is Alnwick and District Food Bank.

Last year, thanks to Specsavers Alnwick, we raised £1,000 for the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, May 17, at St James’s Church Hall, Pottergate, Alnwick.

There will be cash prizes for first, second and third placed teams and a jackpot question worth £50. There is also a licensed bar.

Doors open at 7pm, and the quiz starts at 7.30pm.

Teams are of a maximum of six, and it costs £5 per head, which includes a pie and pea supper or a vegetarian/vegan option.

To enter a team please contact Mick Keane on 07751 920503.

Tom Deedigan,

On behalf of Alnwick Lions Club