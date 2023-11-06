Quieter Bonfire Night than expected for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service
The service’s call room handled 79 calls and fire crews were dispatched to 32 incidents, a reduction on the 39 incidents that occurred in 2022.
There were also no reports of abuse or attacks on firefighters over the weekend.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service area manager Joe Haustead said: “The fifth of November is generally our busiest night of the year, and we had well-rehearsed plans in place to deal with the anticipated increases in calls and incidents.
“Thanks to our preparedness and the work we have done in the run up with our partners and the public to educate people on the dangers of fireworks, bonfires, and fire safety, numbers were down on the previous year.
"I would also like to thank all those residents who enjoyed the occasion and who attended the local organised events, which are always the best way of enjoying a safe Bonfire Night.”