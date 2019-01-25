Quiches pass the taste test to win bronze for Trotters

A Seahouses bakery enjoyed a taste of success at the 20th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Trotters Family Bakers won two bronze medals for its quiche lorraine and vegetarian quiche.

A Trotters spokesman said: “We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed. To have been judged as one of the best in the land against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

More than 80 butchers and bakers entered over 450 pies, sausage rolls, bridies, savouries and apple pies into the competition, with some 200 hopefuls attending the awards luncheon in Cumbernauld, presented by Carol Smillie.

Head judge Ian Nelson said: “The competition, which has run for 20 years, aims to highlight that bakers and butchers create high quality pastry products.

“Recognising the great and the good in this way rewards excellence and raises the bar in the industry.”

The Little Bakery of Dumfries was declared World Scotch Pie Champion 2019.

Ronnie Miles, president of Scottish Bakers, said: “We have brought together the best pies and baked goods in the land and we can really celebrate the achievement of our hard-working butchers and bakers. My heartfelt congratulations go to our world champion, and indeed everyone taking away a prize, they are all winners in my book.”