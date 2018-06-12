Putting in the miles for charity

A group of 18 local walkers are stepping out on another long-distance challenge walk with the hope of raising cash for Cancer Research.

Little did the founders of the Walk the Wall group know in 1999 that walkers would still be putting in the miles and raising much-needed funds some 19 years later. But that’s what’s happening and they’ve been on numerous challenging treks between then and now.

Indeed, this year’s walk takes the group on an emotional return to Hadrian’s Wall, the venue for the original walk almost two decades ago.

Two of the original walkers, Doug Reavley and Jamie Logan, will be joined on the wall later this month by another 16 hardy souls, many of whom have walked most of the other walks in the intervening years.

Their efforts have helped raise £200,000 for Cancer Research.

To sponsor them, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walk-the-wall-2018