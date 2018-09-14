Put your best foot forward for important dog charity

People and businesses are being urged to come together to take part in the Walk for Wag event at Kielder Water and Forest Park on Sunday, September 23, and Monday, September 24.

Wag & Company North East Friendship Dogs, the only visiting dog charity to befriend elderly neighbours in their own homes as well as in care across the region, needs support and it is hoped that the walk can raise more funds and build awareness.

The walks along Lakeside Way are 10km, but with a 3km option. The Sunday walk has been so successful, that this year sees the launch of a North East Business Walk on the Monday.

To take part in the Sunday walk, visit www.wagandcompany.co.uk/fundraise/register-walk-for-wag/

To register for the business walk, visit www.wagandcompany.co.uk/fundraise/register-business-dog-walk/

There is no entry fee. Each walker is asked to raise sponsorship of at least £50.

Walkers must register online by tomorrow (Sunday).