Put your best foot forward for charity

A special fund-raising walk is being held this weekend and people are being encouraged to come along and take part.

The event is a four-mile circular walk, starting in Rothbury and heading towards Thropton and The Carriage Drive.

It is being staged on Saturday and participants should meet at the play park by Rothbury’s riverside at noon.

The event, which will offer some spectacular views, is in memory of two local farmers, Paul Aynsley and Ian Robson, and is in aid of Cancer Research UK.

There will be a free barbecue after the hike.

It will be the second year that the walk has been staged and last year’s inaugural event was a massive success, with a decent amount of money raised and a good number of participants.

For more information about the fund-raisier, call event organiser June on 01669 622957.