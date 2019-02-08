Pupils take to the stage

The children of St Michael’s CE Primary School in Alnwick were treated to a performance of The Selfish Giant, by Image Musical Theatre.

This is the second time the company has performed for the pupils.

The day began with the company setting up the scenery in the school hall and then the children were invited to learn some of the catchy songs to allow them to join in with the experience.

A group of the children were taken to one side and dressed up to be part of the action.

The school got together later in the morning for the full production of the show.

The story was very engaging for all the pupils, aged from three to 11.

The children gave very positive reviews about the acting, singing, costumes and staging.