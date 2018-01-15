Pupils’ selfies with a difference

The pupils in Key Stage 2 at Whittingham CofE Primary School were able to further work on their Arts Award with artist Sally Madge.

The children produced individual self- portraits which showed who they are and how they wished to be seen and understood by others.

This is the start of a project encouraging the children to have a positive self-image in a time where they are surrounded by ‘selfies’.

The project has been supported by Northumberland Arts Development (NAD), a partnership between Hexham Book Festival, Berwick Visual Arts – Maltings, Queen’s Hall Arts, Museum and Archives Northumberland (Woodhorn), Alnwick Playhouse and is funded by Active Northumberland and Arts Council England.

NAD provides support and advice to arts initiatives and organisations in the county in order to strengthen the sector and improve opportunities for anyone to access excellent art and culture.