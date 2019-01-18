Pupils help make a difference

Pupils in the Time Zone class (Year 5 and 6) at Ellingham CofE Primary School are taking part in the Archbishop of York’s Young Leaders programme, which encourages young people to help make a difference in their community.

The class decided on the projects themselves and, during the year, pupils have learned about effective leadership, important world and Christian leaders, as well as thinking about what they would like to do for their own communities.

Ellingham School pupils with their get well cards

One group decide to write to Grovewood Care Home at South Charlton, to offer to sing Christmas songs for the residents. The group sang and one pupil played the flute. They will return later in the year. Another group, pictured top, decided to be litter busters and collected litter around Ellingham village. This will be ongoing.

The final group, represented by four pupils, pictured above, made get well cards to give to patients in Alnwick Infirmary, who might not get one from someone else.