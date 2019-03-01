Pupils get on their bikes for challenge

Schools in Northumberland are being urged to sign up for The Big Pedal.

The event, between March 25 and April 5, encourages pupils, parents and staff to use human power to travelto school by cycling, scooting or walking.

Journeys are logged on The Big Pedal website and are ranked daily against other schools around the UK.

The initiative is organised by national cycling charity Sustrans and supported by Active Northumberland and Northumberland County Council.

This year’s theme focuses on health, and all schools entering will receive a human body wall chart, posters, tips and daily classroom activities.

Join the scheme at www.bigpedal.org.uk