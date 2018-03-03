Pupils draw inspiration from visit by cartoonist

Cartoonist Kev Sutherland visited Glendale Middle School to deliver a workshop to boys in order to inspire their reading and writing.

His enthusiastic subjects were quickly coming up with some imaginative ideas and by the end of the sessions, the boys had managed to produce their own piece of work which was compiled into a comic for the school.

Cartoon fun at Glendale Middle School.

Students said the workshop ‘was funny and Kev taught us how to draw characters’. They all found it ‘amazing and absolutely fantastic!’

Kev is well-known for his work in the Beano and Dandy, among other comics.

His work has also appeared in Doctor Who Adventures, Women Of The Bible, Marvel and many more.

He is also the man behind the Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre. He presents comic art masterclasses in schools, libraries and art centres. He is the creator and executive producer of The Sitcom Trials.

Last Monday’s visit was arranged through Kev’s links with Hexham Book Festival.