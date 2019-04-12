Pupils design some outdoor adventure

Children at Warkworth C of E Aided Primary School can climb and crawl to their hearts’ content in their new-look outdoor area.

The pupils decided that they would like to have more adventurous play equipment and a mini crazy golf course.

Youngsters at Warkworth Primary School enjoying their new play equipment. Picture by Jane Coltman

The newly-installed equipment will help develop their motor skills, coordination, core strength and balance.

The work was done with money from the Healthy Pupil Capital Fund.

This is money from the Government which Northumberland County Council and the Diocese allocates to school projects which benefit pupils’ health. The scheme have to have a direct impact on improving children’s physical and mental health, either through activity or healthy eating.

Meanwhile, children in the reception and nursery class have been keeping a close eye on an incubator full of eggs.

There was a lot of discussion about where the eggs came from and, after about 28 days, the eggs started to hatch and ducklings emerged.