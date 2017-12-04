Pupils and teachers praised in glowing Ofsted report

Children at St Paul’s RCVA Primary School, in Alnwick, have been celebrating after Ofsted inspectors praised their excellent behaviour and attitude to learning.

Ofsted reported that ‘the good quality of education in the school has been maintained since the last inspection.’

Care and education in all stages and year groups received positive comments, from Little Lambs two-year-old provision, Nursery and Early Years through to Year 6 pupils.

The report stated that the ‘polite, well-mannered and exemplary’ students are benefitting from exceptionally strong teaching and that the school’s strong Catholic ethos ensures that pupils are nurtured in their faith and are tolerant of others.

Headteacher Maria Wilson, who treated all the pupils to an ice-cream to celebrate, said: “It is great to achieve such a positive Ofsted report and I am particularly delighted that the inspectors recognised how happy and safe the pupils feel in school.”