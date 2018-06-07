Pudsey gives trust youth club sessions a £30,000 boost

Seahouses Development Trust has been awarded £30,000 over three years to deliver youth club sessions for disadvantaged children and young people.

The funding has come from BBC Children in Need’s small grants programme.

The youth club sessions will offer youngsters a safe environment where they will be able to have fun with friends, gain advice and guidance and partake in activity sessions to develop new skills.

The project will also run sessions throughout the school holidays and offer trips around the region to challenge the young people and give them the opportunity to explore new places.

All of the activities will help to build confidence and self-esteem, raise their aspirations for the future and encourage them to reach their full potential.

Shirley Wright, project manager at Seahouses Development Trust, said: “The children and young people that we work with live in an area of Northumberland which is rurally isolated, meaning there aren’t many opportunities for them to learn new skills or meet their friends, so we’re delighted that this funding will enable us to support them for the next three years.”

As reported in the Gazette last week, Hadston House Youth and Community Project has been awarded £28,500 over three years to deliver a junior youth service, run activity sessions, and hold skills workshops.

Isabel Farnell, regional head of north at BBC Children in Need, said: “With this new funding, Hadston House Youth and Community Projects and Seahouses Development Trust will be able to make a tangible difference to disadvantaged children and young people’s lives.”

BBC Children in Need’s chief executive, Simon Antrobus, added: “This funding will help to support disadvantaged children and young people right across the UK, giving them the chance to overcome the challenges in their lives and to reach their full potential.”