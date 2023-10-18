News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Public vote decides county rock and official fossil of Northumberland

An online vote has decided the official rock and fossil of Northumberland.
By Craig BuchanContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dolerite, found in the Whin Sill rock flow, beat granite, coal, and sandstone to be voted the rock of the county, and crinoids were named Northumberland’s official fossil.

The Whin Sill is a layer of igneous rock stretching from County Durham to Berwick, making dolerite the literal bedrock of iconic Northumberland locations like Hadrian’s Wall, Bamburgh Castle, and the Farne Islands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crinoids are fossilised remnants of an animal called a sea lily, a relative of modern starfish, which lived in warm coral seas 320m years ago when Northumberland was near the equator.

A crinoid fossil found at a beach near Scremerston in Northumberland. (Photo by Ian Jackson)A crinoid fossil found at a beach near Scremerston in Northumberland. (Photo by Ian Jackson)
A crinoid fossil found at a beach near Scremerston in Northumberland. (Photo by Ian Jackson)
Most Popular

Ian Jackson, geologist and former Northumberland Wildlife Trust trustee, said: “As organisers, we wanted to raise the profile of Northumberland and its rocks.

“These rocks have a lot to tell scientists about things that are happening to landscapes as the world’s climate continues to change.

“I hope people will pull on their boots and go and search these rocks and fossils out for themselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Exploring rocks and fossils means you not only get to travel across the countryside, you get to be a time traveller too.”

Whin Sill forms the bedrock of Northumberland landmarks like Hadrian's Wall. (Photo by Ian Jackson)Whin Sill forms the bedrock of Northumberland landmarks like Hadrian's Wall. (Photo by Ian Jackson)
Whin Sill forms the bedrock of Northumberland landmarks like Hadrian's Wall. (Photo by Ian Jackson)

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust chief executive, added: “Rocks and fossils are a great way of engaging people with nature and getting them in the countryside to enjoy and experience the landscape.

“Ultimately we believe that the more people really connect with nature, the more they will act to protect it.”

The vote was a collaboration between Northumberland Wildlife Trust, the Natural History Society of Northumbria, Visit Northumberland, Northumberland and Newcastle Society, and North Eastern Geological Society.

Related topics:NorthumberlandBerwickCounty Durham