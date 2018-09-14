Public meeting to discuss housing bid

Concerned residents are holding a public meeting on Monday to discuss plans to transform the former Duke’s Middle School site, in Alnwick, into residential accommodation.

Northumberland Estates is behind the proposals, which include converting the listed building part of the school into 29 apartments.

On the far side of the school field, 52 apartments would be built as part of a retirement living scheme by McCarthy and Stone, as well as 33 units, comprising flats and bungalows. The proposals also feature publicly-accessible open-green space.

The public meeting will be held at the town’s Mechanics’ Institute, on Percy Street, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, to hear the views of objectors and supporters. If you can’t make it, email your views to DukesSchoolNeighbours@gmail.com