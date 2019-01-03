Public consultation on Neighbourhood Plan for Embleton

The project to develop a Neighbourhood Plan for Embleton parish has now reached the important milestone of its pre-submission consultation.

This means that, from Monday, January 7, the general public may inspect the pre-submission draft online at https://northumberlandparishes.uk/embleton/documents.

Alternatively, it may be viewed in hard copy form at the Creighton Hall and Mandell’s Coffee Pot in Embleton village, and at Christon Bank village church hall.

The public consultation closes on Wednesday, February 20, when Embleton Parish Council and its Neighbourhood Plan steering group will meet to consider the feedback it has received and whether any changes to the draft are required.

The project was prompted by an increase in the pace of local development becoming apparent in 2016