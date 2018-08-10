Pub staff go walkies to support canine charity’s important work

Staff at a north Northumberland gastropub are stepping out to raise funds for charity.

The team from The Joiners Arms, in Newton-by-the-Sea, hope to reach 2.5million steps throughout August to raise enough money to buy a new puppy for assistance dog charity Canine Partners.

It costs £5,000 from selection as a puppy through to the end of the first year of training with a volunteer puppy parent.

Canine Partners trains amazing assistance dogs to transform the lives of disabled people, boosting their confidence and independence.

The dogs are taught a range of everyday tasks, including picking up and fetching items, opening doors and dressing a person.

They can even help to load and unload a washing machine and they can fetch help in an emergency.

The dogs are carefully matched to the applicant’s needs and lifestyle, no matter how challenging.

“I have a regular customer who is disabled and has a canine partner assistance dog and when they explained what they can do, I just felt it was a charity that would really be worth supporting,” said April Parrish, general manager at The Joiners Arms.

She added: “This is a very dog-friendly pub and all the staff love dogs, so it all makes perfect sense.”

Staff will measure their daily steps using a fitness tracking device.

You can show your support to the staff by visiting the pub or by sponsoring them at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thejoinersarms

The event comes after the Northumberland Community Group, which is based in Newton-by-the-Sea started, at the beginning of the year, to create awareness of Canine Partners in the area.

If you would like to find out more about joining The Northumberland Community Group, visit caninepartners.org.uk/get-involved or call Marjorie Johnston on 07767 617992