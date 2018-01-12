Pub set to reopen in May

After several years of closure, work is set to start on the refurbishment of Etal’s iconic Black Bull pub – anticipated to reopen in May.

Plans drawn up for the Ford and Etal Estates by Newcastle-based surveying and consultancy firm Sanderson Weatherall were handed over this week to Michael Richardson, of MT Richardson Ltd as the appointed contractor.

A lease agreement was concluded at the end of last year between the Estates and two local entrepreneurs, Michael Pickard and Marshall Muirhead.

The Black Bull is Northumberland’s only thatched-roof pub. The aim is to improve and modernise the Black Bull; in particular, it is intended to rebuild the service areas of the pub to modern standards and carry out internal refurbishments.

Pictured from left are Sophie Nicholson, Alex Carter (both Sanderson Weatherall); Elspeth Gilliand (tourism manager at Ford and Etal); Guy Sampson (agent to Ford and Etal); Michael Richardson, Ian Sutherland (both MT Richardson); and Stephen Richardson (Sanderson Weatherall).