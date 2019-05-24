Pub group taps into bid to cut back on plastic

The Inn Collection Group is tapping into a national water campaign that aims to slash the millions of plastic bottles ending up in the world’s oceans each year.



The pub company has pledged its support of Refill by registering each of its inns as refill stations where people can replenish their water bottles free of charge instead of buying new ones.

The Inn Collection Group’s operations manager Paul Brown said: “The plastic crisis is a global issue, but we can all take matters into our own hands to make a difference in our own communities to tackle plastic pollution. Each of our inns are located on or close to the coast and waterways, so this is a cause close to our hearts.

“As well as tackling the issue of single-use plastic by making it easier for people on the go to reuse and refill their bottles instead of buying new ones, we’re fortunate to have very high-quality drinking water on tap for people to enjoy.

“We’re delighted to be partnering Refill in such a worthwhile initiative and giving people even more reasons to visit an Inn Collection Group pub.”

Iain Robson, natural environment officer with the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, said: “It’s great to see companies like The Inn Collection Group having the bottle to do something locally that really will make a difference when it comes to reducing plastic pollution.

“Refill offers a free and easy solution for preventing plastic pollution from single-use bottles at source. If just one in 10 people refilled once a week, we’d save around 340 million plastic bottles a year.

“We want more businesses like The Inn Collection Group to put their tap on the map and sign up to the Refill scheme to help reduce the amount of plastic bottles ending up on beaches and in the sea.

“This scheme gives people confidence that they won’t be turned away from somewhere or cause upset when they ask for their bottles to be refilled. It has become a social norm to drink bottled water when we’re on the go, even though we have some of the safest tap water in the world.”

The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses, The Hog’s Head Inn at Alnwick and The Amble Inn at Amble are all taking part in the scheme.

