£3million restoration scheme at Seahouses pier nears completion
A £3million restoration scheme at Seahouses pier is entering its final few weeks.
The project, which is being led by Northumberland County Council and fully funded by the Environment Agency, is scheduled for completion by mid-November.
Work began in April after assessments identified the structure was deteriorating at an increasing rate which could not be slowed with regular maintenance alone.
Experts estimated that exposure to the elements and constant buffeting by the sea had left the pier with only 10-15 years of usable life left in it.
It was decided that a thorough overhaul of the pier was the best way forward so over the past six months it has been ‘re-skinned’ to ensure it remains in good condition for years to come.
At the same time every effort has been made to prevent or minimise any adverse environmental impacts, while the numerous fishing and tourism boats based at the harbour have still been able to operate.
The Environment Agency estimates that Seahouses pier better protects businesses and 139 homes from the risk of flooding from the sea.
Speaking earlier this year, Leila Huntingdon, the Environment Agency’s flood risk manager for the north east, said: “Restoration of the pier will not only ensure it continues to provide protection against sea flooding to the town and local economy but that it also continues to be an important focal point in the community.”
Across the county there is approximately £10.5m of Flood Defence Grant in Aid (FDGiA) being invested in Northumberland between 2015 and 2021, which will help to protect around 2,000 homes.