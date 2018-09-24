Proud to be a finalist

A popular Indian restaurant was shortlisted for two prestigious industry awards.

Lal Khazana, in Shilbottle, was in the running to win the Restaurant of the Year in the North East category of the English Curry Awards 2018.

On top of that, its head chef, Mohammed Ali, was shortlisted for Chef of the Year in the North region.

The awards ceremony took place on Monday, and while the restaurant didn’t win, Lal Khazana staff were proud to have reached the final.

They added: “We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty. It was an honour to know that our high standards were recognised.”

The English Curry Awards aim to recognise and reward the hard work, determination and dedication of those in the country’s curry industry.