Proposed precept rise of 15 per cent

Parish councillors in Wooler have agreed to raise its share of the council-tax bill by 15 per cent for 2018/19.

However, before the council formally submits its precept for the next financial year, it will host a public drop-in where residents can share their views on the increase.

Originally proposing a 10 per cent rise (£2,000), which would raise the precept for a band D property by £2.85 to £31.49, the chairman, Coun Mark Mather, said: “It depends where we want to head as a parish council.”

Coun Rachel Sinton said: “It’s 10 per cent of our precept, but of the whole council-tax bill, it’s negligible.

“When you compare it to the rest of the council-tax bill, it’s good value, I would push for 15 per cent.”

A £3,000 or 15 per cent rise in the precept was unanimously approved.

The public surgery is set to take place from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesday, January 17, but details will be published in the village.