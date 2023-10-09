News you can trust since 1854
Proposed Newbiggin-by-the-Sea neighbourhood plan to go to local referendum next month

Newbiggin residents will have a chance to vote on the town’s new neighbourhood plan in a local referendum on Thursday, November 23.
By Craig Buchan
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:31 BST
All residents in the parish who are registered to vote will be eligible to have their say on the plan, but must take valid photographic ID with them to do so in person.

If the majority of votes are in favour of the plan, it will be formally adopted and used to inform decisions on planning applications in the area.

The polls will be open between 7am and 10pm, with polling station information available on polling cards as with other elections.

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea residents will vote on the future direction of the town. (Photo by Newbiggin Maritime Centre)
New applicants must register by Tuesday, November 7. Postal votes will be available, and applications for this must be in by the following day.

The Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Neighbourhood Plan and accompanying documents can be viewed online at.northumberland.gov.uk/ourplan.

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission website.

