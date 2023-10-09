Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All residents in the parish who are registered to vote will be eligible to have their say on the plan, but must take valid photographic ID with them to do so in person.

If the majority of votes are in favour of the plan, it will be formally adopted and used to inform decisions on planning applications in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The polls will be open between 7am and 10pm, with polling station information available on polling cards as with other elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea residents will vote on the future direction of the town. (Photo by Newbiggin Maritime Centre)

New applicants must register by Tuesday, November 7. Postal votes will be available, and applications for this must be in by the following day.

The Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Neighbourhood Plan and accompanying documents can be viewed online at.northumberland.gov.uk/ourplan.