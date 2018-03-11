Proposed changes to Longhoughton parish boundary

The electoral arrangements of the parish of Longhoughton are currently being examined with a view to amending its boundary with Craster.

Longhoughton Parish Council has asked that the properties of Copley Hall and numbers 1 and 2 Copley Hall Cottages, which are currently located in the parish of Craster, should be transferred into Longhoughton.

Discussions have taken place between Longhoughton and Craster Parish Councils and the Howick trustees and it has been agreed that this anomaly should be corrected, to result in the whole of Howick becoming part of Longhoughton parish.

Views should be submitted by April 13 to Senior Democratic Services Officer, County Hall, Morpeth, NE61 2EF or Lesley.Bennett@northumberland.gov.uk