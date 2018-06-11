Proposal to expand leisure retreat

Plans to expand Barmoor Castle Country Park, near Lowick, have been submitted.

An application to put 60 static caravans on a part of the site known as Back Croft has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The scheme, if approved, would result in a net increase of 10 caravans, plus provision of an extra warden’s lodge and a reduction in size and relocation of the maintenance yard and building to a more secluded part of the site.

The site currently has planning permission for 231 caravans across the park and so far 149 pitches are developed.

A report accompanying the application, submitted on behalf of owners Ann Lamb and her son Jamie, states: ‘Our client’s vision for the park moving forward is to develop it as a high quality, peaceful retreat, with spacious layouts.’

The proposed development site is in the north-eastern corner of the estate.