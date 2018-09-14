Proposal lodged for social properties to ‘meet a local need’

Plans have been submitted to build 14 social houses in Hadston, which would all be available for affordable rent.

The scheme has been drawn up by Karbon Homes (formerly Isos Housing) and the site is earmarked for land along St John’s Estate.

The development would comprise a mix of two, three-bedroom, five-person houses; four, two-bedroom, three-person bungalows; and eight, one-bedroom, two-person flats.

Karbon says the types and mix of houses have been confirmed as suitable by the county council’s housing team, to meet demand and requests for housing in the area.

Site access would be off St John’s Estate, with a new access road created. There would be provision for 24 car-parking spaces.

The scheme has also been revised. At the pre-planning application stage, 22 dwellings were put forward, but, following concerns raised, the bid has been tweaked.

Druridge Bay county councillor Scott Dickinson said that the proposal has sparked a mixed response from residents, with some in favour, while others are concerned about its location and access.

He said: “Karbon owns this site. Our community is in desperate need of small properties for the elderly and this scheme provides this and I want to make sure that the most vulnerable people in the community are heard.

“But there are also concerns, so it is about striking a balance and I will do my best to represent all of the views.”