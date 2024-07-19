Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application seeking planning consent to build a new cafe at a popular Northumberland walking spot has been rejected by Northumberland County Council.

The plans would have seen the redundant, 40-year-old public toilets at Ranch Car Park, situated at the links between Blyth and Seaton Sluice, redeveloped into a cafe.

Put forward by the owners of Coastline Fish and Chips and Ciccarelli Ice Cream in Blyth, the development would have also maintained a public toilet function and seen cycle parking installed.

An information board about the history of the nearby WW2 anti-aircraft gun and radar site Gloucester Lodge Battery would also have been installed.

The plans would have seen the toilets at Ranch Car Park replaced by a cafe. (Photo by Google)

However, council planning officers ruled that the project would have a “harmful” impact on the green belt and so could not go ahead.

In their report on the application, officers said: “It must be concluded that the proposal would amount to inappropriate development in the green belt and could only be supported if very special circumstances could be demonstrated.

“In this case no very special circumstances have been demonstrated or identified.”

The applicant had argued in a statement submitted with the plans that the project represented “considerable investment” that would “add to and enhance the area.”

The statement also said: “All work and materials will be visually sympathetic, harmonious to the immediate environment, and used to provide a contemporary building whilst minimising the impact to the area.

“The approach has been deliberately designed to complement the surrounding area and provide an attractive cafe and toilet facility for the general public and tourists, encouraging them to visit the battery and see the history of the locality.”