Plans for a large marquee at the Spanish City in Whitley Bay have been submitted to North Tyneside Council.

According to the planning application, lodged by hospitality firm Kymel Trading, the 21m marquee, not including entrance and exit porches, would be erected twice a year for a maximum of 28 days to host “seasonal events” such as Christmas or Easter markets.

It is proposed the temporary marquee be located in the car park to the rear of the Spanish City.

An impact assessment submitted to the council stated: “As the marquee would only be in place for a maximum of two weeks at a time up to twice a year, the duration of any changes within the setting of Spanish City would be very limited, and any impacts would be wholly transient.

The marquee would be used for seasonal events at the Spanish City if it gets council approval. (Photo by archive)

"Therefore, the proposal is not considered to result in any measurable harm to the setting or significance of Spanish City.”

North Tyneside Council’s highways department has recommended approval for the plans. According to council documents, highway engineers have stated that although there would inevitably be a temporary reduction in parking, there is sufficient parking nearby.

In addition, consulting engineers also stated the area has “good links to public transport.” An official council decision has yet to be made on the submission.

Spanish City has been at the centre of coastal regeneration efforts in North Tyneside since 2018 when the grade II listed Dome reopened following a £10m restoration, partially funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund. A Premier Inn hotel and Beefeater restaurant also arrived on the site in July 2017.

The Newcastle leisure firm Danieli Group was also given the go-ahead for a STACK drinking and dining venue in the former Empress Ballroom, part of the original Spanish City.