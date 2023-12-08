News you can trust since 1854
Proposal could see 406 new affordable homes in North Tyneside

Affordable home provider Places for People is set to submit plans to build 406 new homes in North Shields.
By Austen Shakespeare
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT
Places for People is set to apply for permission to develop vacant land at Smith’s Dock into a site comprised of one- to two-bedroom apartments and one- to four-bedroom houses.

Of the homes, 40% will be available for outright sale, 40% shared ownership and 20% for affordable rent.

Previous development of the site had been delayed by Covid-19 but now Places for People hopes to see work begin on the homes in early 2024.

The North Shields site where the new affordable housing project has been proposed. (Photo by LDRS)The North Shields site where the new affordable housing project has been proposed. (Photo by LDRS)
The first phase will see the construction of 160 properties.

Nilam Buchanan, regional managing director for central and north at Places for People, said: “We are delighted to share our vision and give more local people a chance to live by the river at Smith’s Dock.

"Our proposals have been shaped following valuable consultation with the local community this summer.

“We know that a shortage of housing remains an acute issue across North Tyneside and the region as a whole, and that is why much emphasis has been put on creating accessible new homes, with a balanced range of tenure ensuring that many people can live here.

"Our plans are the culmination of consultation and a longstanding commitment to North Shields, and we look forward to creating many more much-needed new homes, green spaces and facilities for local people.

“We hope to move quickly forward with our plans at Smith’s Dock, with an ambitious timeline that will see us start on site next year.

"We look forward to sharing further announcements as we move through our construction programme.”

Smith’s Dock saw some redevelopment between Places for People and property development firm Urban Splash in 2020 which saw the construction of 134 houses and apartments.

