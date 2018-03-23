Property promotions

Savills has announced the following promotions within its Northumberland team, made up of the Corbridge and Wooler offices.

Guy Sampson has been promoted to associate director, while Michael Evans, Ian Mark and Kate Rankine have taken on the role of associate.

Kate Rankine

Guy, Michael and Kate work as rural surveyors and Ian is an architectural technician on the architecture and building surveying team.

James Boulton, head of office at Savills in Corbridge and Wooler, said: “I would like to congratulate all four of these individuals on their very well-deserved promotions. They have all consistently delivered an excellent performance and contributed to both the success of their teams and the wider Northumberland team.”

Ian Mark