Property firm welcomes new recruits amid growth

A surveyors and estate agents is celebrating further expansion with the appointment of two new property experts.

Bradley Hall, which this year has significantly grown its staff numbers and operations, has appointed a new office manager and a property apprentice at its Alnwick branch.

Kathryn Kent continues in her successful property career as manager of the Narrowgate office after more than a decade in the industry.

Devon Wilce has also been appointed to support Kathryn, area valuer Liz Humphreys and director of estate agency Matt Hoy.

Matt said: “We are delighted to welcome Kathryn and Devon to the team. As a company, Bradley Hall is dedicated to preparing the next generation of property experts.”

He added: “Kathryn showed a fantastic understanding and a wealth of experience within the local property market. She was the ideal candidate to take the Alnwick office to the next level amid this important time for business growth for Bradley Hall.

“Kathryn has already implemented some great offers for our clients, brought some fantastic traditional and new homes to the market and made a positive impact in her short time with us so far.

"Devon has already shown her enthusiasm and we are looking forward to seeing her grow within this role."