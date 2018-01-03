Promoting the county through social media

Visit Northumberland has been announced as the North East winner in the 2017 English Tourism Social Media Index, an annual league table which grades 133 regional tourism bodies in England according to social-media performance by their official channels.

The Index, produced by social-media agency Umpf in association with TripAdvisor Rentals, was assembled by measuring the social-media performance of each tourism body based on an algorithm, calculated by a team of people who considered use of eight social networks.

The data was then analysed by a panel of three industry judges who presided over the final results, creating a league table which benchmarks social-media success among England’s tourism bodies.

Jude Leitch, director of Northumberland Tourism, said: “Winning the North East league table reflects the dedication and commitment from our small marketing team who are always striving to ensure Northumberland is at the forefront when visitors are planning their short breaks and holidays.

“As a rural destination, often considered a hidden gem, social media continues to play an important role within our marketing toolkit.

“Not only were we winners of the North East League we also finished an impressive 13th overall out of 133 tourism bodies nationally.”

Saskia Welman, a TripAdvisor spokeswoman, said: “Tourism and travel brands are making great strides with social media, leveraging the right platforms and tools to reach and engage with different audiences.

“As industry use of social media matures, brands and boards will have to find new ways to reach and engage with audiences. It’s great to see many of the UK’s tourism organisations are up to the challenge and leading the way with both creative and innovative activities across their social channels.”

Full information on the league tables can be found at www.englishtourism.socialmediaindex.co.uk



CAPTION: Bamburgh beach, with the castle in the background, is one of Northumberland’s many iconic views. Picture by Jane Coltman