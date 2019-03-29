Projects not politics for candidate Charlie

Businessman and regional campaigner Charlie Hoult launched his bid to be the first North of Tyne Mayor with a pledge to focus on ‘projects not politics’.

Former Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen were among 250 supporters who attended his launch rally last Friday at the home of Newcastle Falcons Rugby Club.

Charlie outlined his ambitions for the role, saying his priority would be action, not words: “The role has to be about projects, not politics. Get stuff done – don’t just talk about it.”

Charlie listed what his five priorities would be as Mayor: Job creation; fixing disjointed transport; building more and ‘smarter’ homes; education for enterprise; and cheerleading regional pride.

He said: “The role of Mayor is large – covering homes, transport and education – but the budget quite small. The Mayor won’t have the money to fix everything. So it’s about convening, co-ordinating and cheerleading to make sure solutions are found – working with the best possible partners across business and government and charity sectors.”

The election is on May 2.