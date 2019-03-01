Project puts volunteers on the right path

An innovative partnership is reaping rewards for visitors.

Last year, AkzoNobel Ashington joined forces with Northumberland National Park for a series of volunteer-led projects ahead of the tourist season.

Employees tackled restoration work on the Hadrian’s Wall Path National Trail and the boundary cairns which mark the perimeter of the park, and carried out general painting and maintenance work.

As the year-long partnership draws to a close, Jeff Hope, head of manufacturing unit at AkzoNobel Ashington, famous for brands such as Dulux, said: “Operating our manufacturing units as sustainably as we can in order to reduce our carbon footprint and conserve the planet is a key priority for AkzoNobel on a global scale.

“Our partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority has enabled us to take this one step further on a local level to give something back to our natural environment which adds benefit for tourists to the region, but has the added bonus of encouraging our workforce and their families to get out exploring the fantastic landscape we have on our doorstep.”

Dave Richardson, volunteer and apprenticeships development officer at Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “When we developed the activity programme for AkzoNobel, we identified a number of projects centred around painting and decorating in order to play to the volunteers’ strengths and interests. The boundary cairn project along with the rejuvenation of a number of key amenities at visitor locations across the Park have been a huge success and were well received by National Park staff and tourists alike.”