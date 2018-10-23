Progress continues on country-park upgrade

Plans to upgrade the café and visitor centre at Druridge Bay Country Park have been given the go-ahead.

The proposals, for an extension to the café area and the creation of three showers within the toilet area, were unanimously approved by the North Northumberland Local Area Council last Thursday.

The proposed extension, measuring 10 metres by four, would project westward from the existing café area and would be finished with a brown aluminium sheet roof, brown aluminium window frames and green exposed steelwork to match the existing. There would also be a new patio area.

Plans to improve the park – alongside Plessey Woods Country Park, near Bedlington, and Bolam Lake Country Park, near Morpeth, as part of an almost £1million scheme – were first put forward in February.

As well as the visitor-centre upgrade, Druridge has benefited from a £130,000 refurb of the play area, however, there was initially some discontent over reintroducing car-parking charges to fund the all of the improvements.

At the three sites, the first hour is free, but all-day parking costs £3, while up to two hours is £1.60. Seasonal permits valid in all three parks cost £35.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service