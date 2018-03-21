Programme testers for Cbeebies

The Nursery and Reception pupils at St Michael’s CofE Primary School in Alnwick had a very important job to do recently when they were visited by a team from TV channel Cbeebies.

The children got to watch an episode of a brand-new programme about emotions and feelings called Feeling Better.

The youngsters and the staff were asked to give feedback and offer suggestions about the programme which is to be aired later in the spring.

“We were very proud to be asked and have such an important job,” said headteacher Gavin Johnston.

For more information about St Michael’s, see www.stmichaelsalnwick.northumberland.sch.uk/

