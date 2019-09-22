Prize-winners picture special from the LOVE Northumberland Awards

3 . Schools Go Smarter Sustainable Travel Award: Stannington First School

The winner of this years Schools Sustainable Travel Award is Stannington First School who have had a huge drive this year to encourage more parents and pupils to leave the car at home when travelling to school, promoting the benefits for everyone including improved road safety, reducing air pollution and also getting some exercise every day. During Walk to School Week the school decided to launch their ‘Walking Rocks’ initiative, staff members painted rocks with colourful designs and hid them around the village and pupils were encouraged to look for them on their way to school, showing how wonderful it can be to travel on foot and the nature you will see when you are not in a car! When a ‘Walking Rock’ is found parents and pupils are encouraged to upload a photo to the school’s social media account, photos are also shared in the school’s newsletter, pupils then re-hide the rocks and encourage other families to find them. The school are busy renovating their front garden and making a dedicated display area for their Walking Rocks so that it will become a long term initiative for the school and local community. As well as ‘Walking Rocks’ the school also takes part in Walk on Wednesdays, Bike Week and Cycle Training amongst other initiatives. They have worked with the Local Authority to implement measures to improve road safety outside their school and have set up park and strides from local car parks to reduce the number of vehicles at school. Because of these efforts here has been a massive decline in the amount of cars outside of school, which was highlighted by the school’s Green Team who monitored the traffic as part of their Green Flag submission this year. Walking Rocks has highlighted the importance of sustainable travel to pupils and families and families have realised how special it can be to be part of a community and enjoy our surroundings more.

