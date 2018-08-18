PRISON: Improvement is substantial

I was interested in your report on the inspection of HMP Northumberland by The Independent Monitoring Board.

Nowhere in the article did it mention that the inspection was carried out between July 19 and August 4, 2017. I am certain that the next report will be much more positive.

In my capacity as chief executive of The Oswin Project, a small, but growing local charity reducing re-offending through employment, I regularly visit HMP Northumberland.

Since the inspection the improvement in the prison has been substantial.

This is due to an effective, motivated and respected director (Governor), an increase in the number of prison officers employed and a focus on work and rehabilitation.

I would encourage Mr Lavery to visit to see the changes for himself.

Fiona Sample,

Chief Executive Officer,

The Oswin Project