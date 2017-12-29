Priorities for health in 2018 revealed

Health-service changes were identified as the county’s number one issue for 2018 by Healthwatch Northumberland.

Over the last year, the independent champion has hosted engagement events in leisure centres and shopping centres, as well as visiting hospitals and GP surgeries to hear what people have to say about their experiences of health and social care services.

From these conversations and the 2017 Healthwatch Northumberland annual survey, people collectively reported that the top health and social care issues in the county are changes to services and mental-health services for young people.

David Thompson, chairman of Healthwatch Northumberland, said: “The more that people share their ideas, experiences and concerns about NHS and social care, the more services can understand when improvements are needed.

“That is why we are encouraging people to #SpeakUp in 2018 to help make services better for the people of Northumberland. Our annual survey 2018 will be available from mid-January and is a quick and easy way to share your views.”

Users urged to get in touch to share their stories and help improve services for all.